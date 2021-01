Health workers from 061 transferred to the scene of the accident treated the injured Archive image of an ambulance from 061. / Javier CarriĆ³n / AGM

A motorist was injured this Friday night when he suffered a traffic accident in La Florida, in Las Torres de Cotillas. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia, the accident occurred after the collision between the motorcycle and a passenger car. Local Police from Las Torres de Cotillas and health workers from 061 were transferred to the scene of the events.