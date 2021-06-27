A 40-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured this Sunday when he collided with a truck on the road from La Paca to La Almudena, near the Santa Teresa neighborhood, in the municipality of Lorca. After being treated ‘in situ’ by health workers, the man was transferred in critical condition to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the accident occurred at 1:40 p.m. A Civil Guard patrol and a mobile unit from the 061 Emergency service traveled to the place.