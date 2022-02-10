In the Krasnoflotsky district of Khabarovsk, a motorist driving a minivan allowed an 82-year-old pensioner to run over. The pedestrian died, according to the city department of traffic police propaganda.

The accident occurred on the morning of February 9 on the Amur highway. Near house number 88 on Trekhgornaya Street, unexpectedly for the driver of Toyota Sienta, an elderly woman climbed over the separation barrier and ended up on the roadway. The motorist pressed the brake pedal, but the collision could not be avoided.

The pensioner received various injuries, from which she died on the spot before the arrival of the ambulance, writes IA AmurMedia.

Yulia Treiger, senior inspector of the Khabarovsk traffic police propaganda department, said that the materials of the accident had already been transferred to the investigation department.

“The degree of guilt of the driver will be determined by the court, it is possible, by the way, that he will not be punished at all, since the pedestrian entered the road in the wrong place far from the zebra and the corresponding road sign,” the senior inspector said.

According to her, the experience of driving a minivan is eight years. Over the past two years, she has not received a single fine.