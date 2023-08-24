A total of 60 motorcyclists have died on the roads since July 1, which is an average of more than one person per day (1.13) and, in total, three more than those who died last year in this period. , as reported this Thursday by Álvaro Gómez, director of the National Observatory for Road Safety. 29% of the 205 people killed on the road so far this summer (July and August) were motorcyclists, despite the fact that motorcycles account for only 16% of the fleet. Gómez has described these figures as “worrying”. In July and August deaths from traffic accidents increased by 20% compared to the rest of the year.

Gómez has pointed out this last weekend as a particularly serious period, in which, of the 13 people who died, six were motorcyclists. So far this year, 190 motorcyclists have died, 27% of the total road fatalities and 11% more than last year. “The DGT is concerned about the accident rate of motorcyclists. The motorcycle is always the biggest challenge in terms of road safety. It is a very vulnerable means of displacement. In the event of an accident, it is most likely to die or be seriously injured”, warned the director of the National Observatory for Road Safety in statements collected by Europa Press.

Almost all of the motorcyclists who died this summer were men (97%) between the ages of 35 and 64 (65%) and with experience, since almost all of them had had a driving license for more than ten years. 50% of the deaths were caused by the vehicle leaving the road, which, in 80% of the cases, was traveling on conventional roads. Half of the accidents occurred on weekends and, regarding the type of vehicle, 65% of those involved in these accidents were large motorcycles of more than 500 cubic centimeters.

During the press conference, Gómez addressed motorists calling attention to the “vulnerability” of this type of vehicle on the roads. He has asked drivers not to trust or let down their guard “under any circumstances”. As he has pointed out, the most frequent mistake that can lead to a fatal accident is “a combination of speed, distraction and not responding to the route of the road in time”.

As precautionary measures, he has celebrated that the use of helmets by drivers has become a frequent habit, and has also stressed the importance of using other types of equipment such as a jacket, gloves and protective pants. According to the latest data from the DGT, less than half of the motorcyclists who die on the roads make use of these materials beyond the helmet.

6% fewer total deaths

Although the data on deaths of motorcyclists are worrying, deaths from traffic accidents in July have fallen by 6% compared to last year. Between July 1 and 27, 102 people died, compared to 130 fatalities during the same period in 2022. So far this year there has also been a considerable decrease. Between January 1 and July 27 of last year, 661 people lost their lives on the roads, while in that period of 2023 602 have died, 9% fewer.

The month of August is the period in which more trips are made by road. According to DGT forecasts, some 49 million vehicles will travel this August.