Sunday, September 24, 2023, 8:16 p.m.



A man was injured this Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving left the road while traveling next to the La Manga Club roundabout, in Los Belones (Cartagena).

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia received several calls at 7:02 p.m. reporting the accident.

Several Civil Guard patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management Unit 061 traveled to the scene.

The injured man, a 31-year-old man, once stabilized by doctors, was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena. with multiple contusions.