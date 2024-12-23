a biker He died this Monday after losing control of the motorcycle on the M-11, near terminal T-4 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, as reported by Emergencies Madrid.

The accident It took place early this Monday and the motorcyclist died due to multiple trauma suffered after the blow, as confirmed by the SAMUR-Civil Protection services.

Local Police officers attended the scene of the incident, They started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Afterwards, it was continued by the Samur professionals, without being able to reverse the motorist’s stop.