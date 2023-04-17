Sunday, April 16, 2023, 7:40 p.m.



| Updated 9:25 p.m.

A motorist lost his life this Sunday in an accident with a car that occurred within the municipality of Molina de Segura, on the Archena and Fortuna highway.

A call to 112 alerted to the event, which occurred at the Fenazar to Fortuna intersection, and that the motorist was lying on the road without moving. A Mobile Emergency Unit and a Civil Guard patrol traveled to that place.

The toilets tried to revive the 71-year-old driver, but ultimately could not save his life.