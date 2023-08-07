A motorcyclist has died and several occupants of a line bus have been injured in an accident that occurred on the N-340 near the Cádiz municipality of Tarifa, after the collision of both vehicles and the bus overturning.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service has reported that the accident took place around 11:00 a.m. at kilometer 58 of the road, between Tahivilla and Facinas, in the direction of Tarifa, when witnesses to the accident have alerted 112. As indicated , the line bus had left the road and had been overturned on its side, for which reason they requested medical assistance for several injured, including the motorcyclist, who had serious injuries.

Activated by 112, members of the Civil Guard, the Fire Department, the 061 Health Emergency Center, which has mobilized a Critical and Emergency Care Device (DCCU), and the Local Police have traveled to the place. Health sources and the Civil Guard have confirmed the death of the motorist, of whom no further information has been disclosed.

The traffic situation on the highway has given rise to complaints from the Tarifa City Council, which last August transmitted a meeting to the provincial chief of Cádiz, in which the representatives of the Consistory denounced the situation of insecurity of road traffic on the N- 340 as it passed through the town, between kilometers 81 and 75, picked up the newspaper southern europe, a journey in which three accidents had occurred in just a week and a half.