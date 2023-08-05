The motorcycle driver lost control and at great speed flew into a separation barrier in the west of Moscow. This was reported on August 4 in the capital’s Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development.

“On Krylatskaya Street (near building 30, building 3), the motorcycle driver lost control and collided with a dividing fender. Operational services of the city are working on the spot, ”the statement says. message in the Telegram channel.

At the moment, law enforcement agencies are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

In the deptrans of Moscow, they noted that traffic in the area of ​​​​the accident is difficult.

Earlier that day, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported the death of one person as a result of a collision between two cars in the Leningrad Region.

A woman driving a Dodge car drove into the oncoming lane, lost control and crashed into a Renault Logan. As a result of the accident, a Renault Logan passenger died on the spot from his injuries, and the driver of the car and two other passengers were hospitalized in a moderate condition.