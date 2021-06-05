In Samara, while towing another vessel, a river motor ship sank, informs Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Samara region.

The incident took place on the morning of June 5th. The motor ship “Barracuda” towed a dredger along the Volga, but began to sink in the area of ​​Podzhabny Island near the city.

It is reported that there were no casualties, who were on board the ship were evacuated. The water area at the crash site is being examined by rescuers. The incident did not affect the movement of ships.

63.RU reports that a large amount of fuel has poured into the water from the sunken motor ship, residents and vacationers feel a pungent smell of diesel fuel.