Without a shadow of a doubt, the most important people in our lives are our parents. They are always with us, no matter what, even in times when we fail. From the moment we are born they deserve our respect and admiration, on many occasions they even give up their dreams for us and fight to give us the best they can. In this article we want to share with you the letter that one mother he wrote for his son: his words moved everyone.

These were the words that one mom he decided to write for his son:

This letter comes from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know how much I love you and how happy I am. I would like to ask you something: when I am old, have patience and tolerance with me, understand that life is a cycle and that we all reach old age quickly and go back to being as close as possible to a child but in the body of an elderly person.

And, continuing, the moving letter of this woman continues like this:

I may tell you anecdotes from my life, I may no longer listen to you well, I may no longer be able to follow the thread of the conversation or I may not be able to remember what we were talking about. This is why I ask you not to get angry and to be patient with me, I promise you that I will not do it out of malice, and this does not mean that you will stop sharing your time with your mother.

Continuing, the woman writes:

I will definitely feel like eating things that can harm my health. Try to be patient when you explain to me why I shouldn’t do it, like I did when you were a child. I will have problems adapting to new technologies or I will need more time to learn to use them; Don’t scold me for this. If you teach me with patience I’m sure I will learn faster. My body will never be the same and I will no longer have the mobility I had before. I ask you not to stop holding my hand and with you supporting me I will try not to be a burden to you.

To then conclude: