A mother resorted to Hemaya International Center in Dubai Police, asking to save her son from drugs, after he was entrapped by bad friends, whom he met during one of the courses, and she was unable to keep him away from them.

The Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Hassan Al-Khayat, said that the addiction counseling and aftercare department in the center had received a request from one of the mothers to help her save her son (in my twenties) from the clutches of drugs, transfer him to treatment and rehabilitation, and benefit from Article 43 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, which exempts From legal accountability, if you voluntarily apply for treatment.

And he added, through the “protection patrol”, that the mother tried hard to keep her son away from the group of bad that would drag him into abuse, and begged him not to go out with them, to no avail, pointing out that by examining the son, it was found that he was under the influence of abuse, so the department began to study his case.

Al-Khayyat pointed out that the study concluded that this young man got to know these friends during his affiliation with one of the courses, then his knowledge of them was documented, and they invited him once to take drugs with them in the car. Watching them take drugs in front of him, until once curiosity prompted him to try drugs, and it was the beginning of his involvement in the way of drug abuse, so he became addicted to drugs, and his life was turned upside down, and his academic future was greatly negatively affected, and he turned into a different person, only interested in saving money to buy Drugs and going out in the evening to use.

Al-Khayyat explained that the role of the mother was important at this stage, as it was characterized by awareness, and she resorted directly to Hemaya International Center, as the Dubai Police gateway to protect and contain young people in a safe and confidential manner, by providing moral and psychological support to the addict, and transferring him to treatment and rehabilitation under the supervision of specialized experts, if He presents himself on his own or informs his relatives about him, unlike other fathers, who cover up their addicted children for fear of scandal, which leads to the loss of the children in the end.

He added that the center took care of this young man immediately, and he was introduced to the consequences of addiction. by relevant experts. The young man pledged to respect his family and appreciate their fear and concern for him, stressing that he will turn this black page and start a new page with great determination and determination, with the aim of changing for the better.

safe haven

The Director of Hemaya International Center, Colonel Abdullah Hassan Al-Khayat, confirmed that the young man’s condition has improved a lot, thanks to the role of the mother and the center, which is making a great effort to educate young people and spread reassurance by publishing recovery stories for such students, so that parents realize that there is a safe haven for their children. And if they fall into this devastating trap, but on the condition that they resort to it before it is too late.



