The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld a ruling by a court of first instance to imprison a man from the Comoros for two years, as a result of his failure to comply with the examination program and his refusal to take a sample from him to examine it and determine whether it contained narcotic substances or not. It also ruled to fine him 100,000 dirhams for the same charge. He was imprisoned for an additional month on charges of possession of psychotropic substances.

Details of the case revealed that the accused caused chaos in his home and threatened his mother, who was forced to hide in her room out of fear for herself from him, before he was arrested.

The details of the case, according to what was settled in the court’s confidence and was reassured by its conscience, stated that a report had been received by the command and control room of the General Directorate of Operations in Dubai Police about a problem in a house in a residential area.

Moving to the place, the author stated that she had to hide in her room for fear of her accused son, for causing chaos in the house, pointing out that she feared that she would be harmed, so she informed the police.

The case papers indicated that the policemen saw the accused leaving the house and heading to his car, trying to escape, but he was stopped and removed from the vehicle. He was carrying a small handbag, and he expressed strong resistance, but he was controlled. When asked about the cause of the problem between him and his mother, he stuttered, which raised suspicions that he was under the influence of narcotic substances. He was then examined, and it was discovered that he had previously been convicted in drug cases.

Upon searching the bag in his possession, about 80 narcotic tablets of various types of psychotropic substances were found, and permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to take a sample from him, but he refused to undergo examination, so he was referred to the Prosecution for investigation on two charges of possession of narcotic substances and abstaining from the examination programme.

For his part, the accused first denied in the police report the accusation attributed to him, and admitted that he was arrested based on a report from his mother, and that medications that he took based on prescriptions were found in his vehicle. He also denied that he had refrained from giving the examination sample, and he admitted before the court that he possessed those seized items with the intention of taking them according to the law. He did not have a prescription with him, and he justified his refusal to provide a sample by saying that he felt constipated, which prevented him from taking the sample, but he did not intend to do so.

After examining the case, the court of first instance stated that the certain evidence was based on the proof and validity of the accusation against the accused, and the availability of the legal elements of the crime charged against him, pointing out that his defense of possession of narcotic drugs according to medical prescriptions was dismissed and devoid of evidence, and the court turned away from it to convict him. .

The court of first instance ruled that the accused be imprisoned for three months on the charge of possession, and a period of two years and a fine of 100,000 dirhams on the charge of refraining from taking a sample for examination, confiscating the seized items in his possession, and deporting him from the state.

In turn, the accused appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which upheld his conviction, but modified the imprisonment for the drug abuse charge to one month instead of three months, and upheld the two-year imprisonment and fine in relation to the second charge.