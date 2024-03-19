The Sun: fruit stains from clothes can be washed off with boiling water

Scottish housewife Emma O'Donnell shared a video on the social network TikTok in which she revealed her method for removing fruit stains from clothes. In the video of a mother with many children noticed edition of The Sun.

“Pour boiling water over any fruit stain, no matter what kind of fruit, any kind. It’s just magic,” she said.

In the video, the blogger demonstrated how a red stain disappeared from the sleeve of a child's shirt when she poured boiling water from a kettle onto the fabric. “I have a nine-year-old, a six-year-old and a four-year-old son. And I just found out about this myself,” Emma concluded.

