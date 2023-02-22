Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-He never thought that the war would last so long and the worst… That it would take the life of his son. It’s been almost a year since the Russian army began its operation in Ukraine. And this mother mourns the death of her son Alexander every day. He was a hired driver in an air defense unit when he was ordered off to war. “They were covering a tent camp when there was an attack. They fired all their ammunition. People had time to wake up and hide in shelter. But They didn’t have enough ammunition to cover their vehicle.” She was always scared knowing that her son was in the war, but she had no other choice. She now feels proud knowing that he fulfilled his duty. Alexander was honored with a plaque at his former school and was awarded an order for protecting fellow servicemen during the raid.







