A woman filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims, in which she requested that her daughter (the defendant) be obligated to pay her an amount of 85 thousand dirhams with legal interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and also oblige her to pay attorney’s fees, based on the fact that The plaintiff is the mother of the defendant, and the defendant used the plaintiff’s card, withdrew a total of 85 thousand dirhams, then left the residence, and attached copies of account statements to the lawsuit.

The defendant appeared before the case management office, and submitted an answer note, so the supervising judge decided to refer the case to the court, which stated – after examining the case – that the decision in Article 1 of the Evidence Law is that “the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has the right to deny it, and the facts to be proven must be Related to the case and productive in it, and it is permissible to accept it, and the judge may not rule with his personal knowledge.

The court stated that the papers were devoid of any evidence of the validity of the plaintiff’s claim that the defendant used her card and withdrew the claimed amount, and that she was not obligated to conduct an investigation that was not requested by the litigants.

She stated that the defendant represented and denied the validity of what the plaintiff claims, and then the court decides to dismiss the case in its case, and obliges the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees of the case in accordance with Article (55) of the regulations of the Civil Procedures Law.

