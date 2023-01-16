One of the detainees in an image provided by the Civil Guard.

A mother has been key for the Valencia Civil Guard to have arrested two men, look for another and investigate a fourth suspect for being part of a criminal group that recruited minors, who were sheltered in their home and given psychotropic substances to abuse and have sexual relations with them later.

The operation like It began at the end of June of last year as a result of the filing of a complaint for the disappearance of two girls in the Valencian region of La Safor, according to the Civil Guard in an informative note on Monday.

The mother of one of the victims posed as a minor and came into contact with one of the detainees, which made it possible to locate the young women. They were staying for a week in a house occupied by the detainees in Gandia, where they were drugged and having sex with several men. The armed institute itself describes the mother’s collaboration as “vital”.

The detainee contacted by the mother tried to capture her. The Valencia Civil Guard then took the opportunity to mount a police operation and located the place where the girls were, who were transferred to the Gandia Hospital and handed over to the persons responsible for their custody, once the possible injuries and poisoning in those that were found.

The Civil Guard has declined to report on whether the detainees and the victims, as well as the mother of one of them, established contact through social networks. As they are minors and to safeguard their rights, the provision of data and details about the case is restricted, sources from the Civil Guard told this newspaper. Investigators are still pending the possible involvement of more perpetrators and victims.

According to the investigations, the members of this criminal group recruited minors, offering them shelter in the house they kept occupied in the town of Gandia and supplying them with psychotropic substances to later have sexual relations, both with them and with other men who frequented the living place.

At the end of October, two of the alleged perpetrators of the events were arrested and the search continues for another member of the criminal group. The detainees were two men aged 50 and 37, while the young man pending location and arrest is 20. In addition, a 43-year-old man, who is in the Picassent prison (Valencia), is being investigated for these events.

All of them are attributed the crimes of sexual abuse of minors and the proceedings have been delivered in the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Gandia.