Malika Bennett, 31, has been on trial since last year, after she was accused of killing her daughter after forcing her to stand for long hours, and then pushing her second 13-year-old daughter to bury her sister.

The body of 4-year-old Jilly was found in the backyard of a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2020.

And according to the British newspaper, “Daily Star”, Gilly was living with six other children in the home of her mother, Bennett and her boyfriend.

The dead woman’s sister told the police that her mother forced Geli to stand for long hours over a period of three days, as a punishment for her for urinating in her clothes, when the girl collapsed and hit her head on the ground.

The sister added in her testimony that the mother tried to revive my generation, but did not seek urgent medical help, nor did she call any doctor.

The sister also indicated that the mother placed the dead child in the trunk of her car, and forced her to help her in the burial process, which took place 5 days after the date of death.

Bennett’s crime was discovered by chance, after the Child Protection Services visited her, to see the condition of the children she supports.

Bennett claimed that she left Geli with a relative, but an unidentified witness told the police of the mother’s crime.

Police also arrested Bennett’s mother, Tammy Moffett, for covering up a murder, while members of her family denied knowledge of the incident.