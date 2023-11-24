A woman detained on suspicion of murdering her children lived with their corpses in the apartment for several months. This was reported on November 24 by an Izvestia source familiar with the situation.

“Neighbors complained several times about a foul odor in the entrance and other apartments. They assumed that there was a dead rat in the ventilation,” the source said.

In addition, another Izvestia source reported that the mother claims that the children died in their sleep back in August of this year.

“During interrogation, the woman stated that the boys died in their sleep in August 2023. First the eldest, and a week later the youngest. The eight-year-old girl found at the dacha, according to the detainee, also died while sleeping,” the interlocutor noted.

According to him, the bodies of the two boys were discovered by their grandmother in an apartment that belongs to her, but the children’s mother lived there. The corpses were covered with blankets. Daria noted that she did not remember the date of birth of her youngest son, since he was born not in the maternity hospital, but at home, and she did not draw up any documents for the child.

The source clarified that after this the law enforcement officers went to the dacha of the mother of many children. There, the body of an eight-year-old girl was found, wrapped in a plastic bag and covered with a blanket.

Daria has two more children: a son born in 2011, who has been living with his grandmother for more than five years, and a five-year-old daughter. She was handed over to the guardianship authorities.

After the death of her eldest daughter, Daria took her youngest daughter and went to Velikiye Luki to live with her partner Pavel.

Earlier that day, a woman was detained in the Pskov region on suspicion of murdering her own children. In one of the apartments in the city of Velikiye Luki, as well as in a private house in the Kunyinsky district of the Pskov region, the bodies of three children were found – an eight-year-old girl and two boys born in 2019 and 2023. Criminal cases have been opened regarding the murder of minors.