In the middle of the arrival of Alberto Fernández to the Argentine Aircraft Factory Brigadier San Martín (FAdeA), in Córdoba, a woman knelt in front of one of the cars where the officials were traveling and prayed for the return to face-to-face classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The curious episode took place in what was the president’s first visit in a year and a half in office to the province governed by Juan Schiaretti, where he inaugurated two sections of the Ruta Nacional 19 highway.

In the video that went viral on social networks, the woman claimed, almost through tears and from the floor, to one of the officials who came to FAdeA that the children could return to schools.

“Boys need to go to school. Please I ask you. If you go to the governor or the minister, tell him that I asked him. Children cannot do gymnastics or music inside a room. Because that hurts our children’s heads. It goes beyond Covid “, was the mother’s request.

For the night of this Friday, Daniela molina, the protagonist of the order, spoke with Telenoche and referred to his unexpected reaction: “It came out of my soul to kneelIt was an act that normally as a professional would have looked bad, but the idea is that children have a voice through us, their parents. “

“Virtuality does not equalize and what actually equalizes is school. We must be convinced that education for our children is the inheritance that we are going to leave to them,” he added.

Molina belongs to the group of Organized Parents, which had been present at FAdeA to demonstrate its position regarding education through the virtual modality.

“We have activities every Tuesday, when we go to the different schools in Córdoba. We ask that they realize that the pandemic and the virus in schools is not contagious in children, that they need to have contact with each other and with their teachers, for your mental health“he insisted.

This last week, the Executive Branch announced the return to face-to-face classes in Córdoba, although only in localities that have less than 30,000 inhabitants.