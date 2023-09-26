Civil Guard agents transfer the woman detained this Tuesday in Vitoria in an operation against jihadism. L. Rico (EFE)

This Tuesday in Vitoria, Civil Guard agents arrested a woman accused of a crime of terrorist collaboration for indoctrinating, among other people, her minor children in jihadist ideology, according to sources close to the investigation to EL PAÍS. The arrest of the suspect, of Spanish nationality and convert to Islam, occurred in the rental apartment where she lived with her family in the Zabalgana neighborhood of Vitoria. Around one in the afternoon and after more than four hours of searching, the woman, who was covering her body with a niqab who only showed her eyes, has been taken to the armed institute’s premises to be interrogated. The agents have intervened in the house with various material for its study. It is scheduled to be made available to the National Court next Thursday.

This Tuesday’s arrest confirms the growing role of women in the jihadist phenomenon that was already evident last year. Then the arrest of four occurred, when in 2021 none had been arrested. Among them was a 72-year-old woman who converted to Islam and allegedly proselytized women to join the Islamic State (ISIS). All those arrested in 2022 had in common, precisely, that they were dedicated to the creation and dissemination of propaganda content, as well as their involvement in radicalization work, as highlighted in the latest annual report of the International Observatory for Terrorism Studies (OIET).

In fact, neither the Islamic State nor Al Qaeda, the two organizations with the most followers in Spain, prohibit women from participating in terrorist acts, but in their writings they show their preference for them to dedicate themselves, preferably, to supporting their husbands as wives. couples if they are militants of these groups and, above all, to care for and indoctrinate their children as future jihadists. ISIS magazines have been pointing in this direction for some time, by limiting the role of women to a jihad without fighting or solidarity at home, supporting the radical organization with words and not with actions, and being mothers as many times as they can.

Last January, two of the Spanish wives and widows of jihadists from this group who were interned in prison camps under the control of the Kurdish militias in northern Syria were repatriated to Spain. The two returned accompanied by 13 minors, nine of them their biological children. The two women, Yolanda Martínez and Luna Fernández, were placed in provisional prison accused of the crime of integration into a terrorist group for their links with the Al Andalus cell, based in Spain and to which their husbands belonged until they left with them to fight Syria in 2014.

With this Tuesday’s arrest, there are now 20 alleged Islamic radicals arrested in Spain so far this year – another 10 have been arrested in other countries, mainly Morocco, in the course of joint operations -, although it is the first to be arrested. produces this year in the Basque Country. Since 2012, the province of Álava has been the scene of five other arrests of suspected jihadists. In total, 29 people have been arrested in Euskadi in recent years, according to official statistics from the Ministry of the Interior.

