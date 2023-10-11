A mother in her 30s and three of her four minor children have died and nine other people have been injured in a fire that broke out at dawn this Wednesday in a residential building in the center of Vigo, according to emergency services. of Galicia and eyewitnesses. The incident took place at number 6 Alfonso The fire, according to neighbors, originated in the area of ​​the portal and rose through the interior, causing a dense column of smoke. The deceased minors are two girls aged 14 and 11 and a boy aged 12. The surviving sister, aged 9, and the father are admitted to the Povisa hospital. Of the total injured, six are in the ICUs of the Povisa and Álvaro Cunqueiro hospitals, one of them in very serious condition.

The causes of the fire have not been specified at the moment, but police sources indicate that it is being investigated as intentional. The property has numerous squatted homes and a long history of complaints about conflicts and confrontations between neighbors and retail drug trafficking.

The flames started around four in the morning on the ground floor of the building, with a total of five floors and with as many homes in each of them. “The flames came out of the portal and reached the first floor,” says Víctor Riobó, a neighbor of the building across the street who followed the event at dawn. Upon their arrival, the firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly and evacuated the building, occupied at that time by around thirty people. Shortly after, the discovery of four bodies in one of the homes on the fourth floor was confirmed.

María Sáa, a neighbor from the opposite block, explained that it took the firefighters half an hour to arrive. “There were people from the lower floors who jumped out of the back windows, which overlook an alley. On the fourth floor a man went to hang from the window and the firefighters asked him not to jump, to hold on,” she said. Shortly afterward he was rescued by firefighters with the use of a crane. Other neighbors recount moments of anguish, of people asking for water to put out the flames: “At first only the police came, they wanted to get into the doorway with the four fire extinguishers that were available, but it was impossible. Then the firefighters arrived and had difficulty getting the crane in.”

The portal of the building where the fire occurred, on Alfonso X el Sabio street in Vigo.

Initially, the emergency services reported four dead minors, but the residents of the property later corrected that the deceased were the mother and three of her minor children. Pilar Amaya Giménez, a neighbor on the second left of the damaged building, has detailed that the victims are members of the same family, who lived in a home on the fourth floor of the block. At the moment, the authorities have not detailed the cause of the deaths, although they point to asphyxiation due to smoke, since the gases rose from the ground floor due to the chimney effect. “My son felt it and started screaming, he woke us all up. If the firefighters came first, the children would be saved,” lamented Giménez, who remained with her family at the scene of the incident until around nine in the morning.

The municipal head of Security, Patricia Rodríguez, regretted the fatalities and stressed that “the action of the fire department was practically instantaneous”: “We received the notification at 4:02 in the morning. You leave the fire station at 4:03. At 4:09 the fire brigade arrived and in two or three minutes they were able to extinguish the fire. While it was extinguished, the evacuation was carried out.”

Firefighters work in the building affected by the fire, this Wednesday.

María Xosé Caride, Councilor for Urban Planning of Vigo, has detailed that the property is owned by a community of property and that less than a month ago she informed the City Council that a company would be in charge of its management. The intention of the owners was, according to the mayor, to communicate to the court the need to vacate the building. “It has never had any structural problems. When we are authorized, we will assess the state of the infrastructure to know if the building is habitable or not. We had been informed of small problems with the interior façade, but we could not go in to see because it has residents and they did not allow us entry to that interior patio.”

Affected people

The rest of the people affected by the fire have been cared for by social and emergency services. They are being rehoused and will receive care during the day. Neighbors have seen eight dogs taken out of the building, seven of them with burns that were taken to the veterinarian.

The property is known in the city for conflicts generated inside due to alleged drug dealing and squatting. The neighbors confirmed this situation this morning at street level, although there was a division of opinion as to whether all the homes were squatted or only half. Durán Castro, a resident of the neighborhood, recounts “problems of all kinds: dealings, fights, continuous fighting both inside the building and outside.” He explains that the conflicts began four or five years ago, and in this morning’s performance he complains about the delay of the firefighters: “It took them at least half an hour to arrive or three quarters of an hour. The acting leaves a lot to be desired. When they arrived, they quickly put out the flames.” María Sáa points out that not all residents were conflictive: “There was a little bit of everything, families, young people. The situation was deteriorating, you could see it coming. “We have seen everything here.”

The scientific police are investigating the fire as intentional. The mayor of the city, the socialist Abel Caballero, has traveled to the scene to closely follow the development of the event, accompanied by councilor Carlos López Font.

Police officers in front of the portal, this Wednesday.

False alarms

Asked if the fire could be intentional, Councilor Patricia Rodríguez asked to let the investigators work. “It is true that these are situations in which we naturally get very nervous, we look for culprits and it is human that family and friends and those closest to us are worried and think about these types of issues, but it is best to let the professionals work” , the head of Security has stressed. She explains that several police interventions had been carried out in that building. “It is true that practically all of them were classified as false alarms. This summer, in August, there was a fire alert in the electrical panel that did not go beyond there,” she noted.

The Councilor for Social Policy, Yolanda Aguiar, assures that work is being done to provide a housing solution to the evicted: “The social services knew the family, it has an open social history in the Vigo City Council. They also have her in the minor guardianship service of the Xunta de Galicia. The minors were being treated by the regional jurisdiction services and we knew the situation.”