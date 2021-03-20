A woman and her two minor children, a teenager and a 6-year-old boy, residents of Salvaterra do Miño (Pontevedra), have lost their lives in an accident registered at kilometer point 6 of the PO-510, as it passes through Salceda de Caselas.

The events occurred last night, when the car in which the three were traveling collided with another vehicle, the driver of which has been seriously injured and he has been transferred to a Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo center.

The firefighters of O Baixo Miño transferred to 112 that the members of the Prevention, Fire Extinction and Rescue Service used the release material to free three trapped people, two of the deceased and the driver of the other vehicle involved.

The 112 Galicia learned of the accident at 10:00 p.m. and requested the intervention of Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061, the Firefighters of O Baixo Miño, the agents of the Civil Guard of Traffic and the Local Police and the Group of Volunteers of Civil Protection of Salceda de Caselas.

Likewise, the 112 Galicia Emergency staff reported the incident to the Group for Psychological Intervention in Catastrophes and Emergencies, for the care of families.