They both say it was a coincidence. Each one looked for a place to study vocational training on their own and both chose the Francisco Tomás y Valiente institute in Madrid because it had good reviews and was close to home, in the Hortaleza district. Her daughter, Alejandra Valencia, jokingly reproached her mother, María Rosa López, for having copied her, but deep down she thought it was a magnificent idea.

Alejandra, 22, is calm and smiles widely, revealing her braces.; María Rosa, 44, speaks loquaciously with a Panamanian accent that her daughter has lost. The two are good friends, they share a love for K-Pop and admire each other. They remember how it all started while drinking coffee, the drink that keeps them going.

Alejandra, who is calling Mary to his mother, he had encouraged her to study. María Rosa left school at the age of 13 in Panama and since then everything has been exhausting physical work. There was a time, already in Madrid, when she cleaned four houses in the same day. She ran from one house to another, eating a sandwich for lunch on the Metro. She was leaving her health behind to support her two children alone and she didn’t know if she would last until her retirement. She wanted a chance to do less strenuous work, but she could only get it by studying and she feared failure. An innocent but painful phrase came to her mind that she had said years before to Julián, Alejandra’s older brother, one day when she asked him for help with her homework in the first year of ESO. She, unable, suggested that she search the Internet. “Mommy, I remember that you knew everything,” he told her disappointed.

Before the pandemic, four years ago, he decided to overcome his fears. She enrolled in an adult school to pass ESO, pushed by Alejandra and Julián. There she regained her confidence. She was not as bad as she thought at math, although English still terrified her. In the summer of 2021, when she obtained her high school diploma, she enrolled in FP, the same year her daughter enrolled. They both worked in the hospitality industry and both dreamed of an office job. María Rosa signed up for an intermediate degree in Administration and Finance; Alejandra to a higher degree in Administration and Finance.

They shared classrooms, wall to wall. They crossed paths at recess and in the library, but many were unaware that they were mother and daughter. The time they had left to study was in the afternoon because at night they both worked. They returned at two in the morning to their small 26 square meter apartment, where Julián, who works as a transporter, also lives, and the next day they got up at seven in the morning. They arrived to class exhausted.

Graduation seemed impossible. The FP has high dropout rates and the IES Tomás y Valiente is no exception. There is no hand-holding here. Many classmates dropped out in the first weeks of class, some due to lack of motivation and others simply because working and studying is too hard.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Only four months had passed when María Rosa went into crisis. She failed the first two English exams with a three and a four. She was passing the rest of the subjects with flying colors, but the anxiety generated by that language was undermining her morale and she thought it was best to throw in the towel. “I’m going to leave school,” she told Alejandra one night at home. Her daughter took the reins and without saying anything to her mother, she spoke to the English teacher. When María Rosa found out about her, her pride was hurt because she doesn’t like to ask for help, but then the teacher approached her and took away the idea of ​​quitting completely. It would be best if she left English for the second year.

María Rosa came back and the following year, the 2022/23 academic year, she recovered the subject. But then it was Alejandra who was left behind. At the beginning of this year, fatigue was causing unbearable migraines and she failed four subjects (legal documentation, accounting, financial management and logistics management). It was María Rosa who pulled Alejandra. She accompanied her in silence while she studied until the wee hours of the morning. Sometimes, after returning from the restaurant where she worked, Alejandra would call a colleague early in the morning to explain accounting to her. She began to cry, helpless. María Rosa did not know how to console her. “Let it be what God wants,” she thought. And finally her daughter approved everything.

Before graduation, they had to do internships and there was the possibility of doing them abroad with an Erasmus scholarship. Since they were good students, they were both selected, but they couldn’t leave at the same time because they worked at the same restaurant and someone had to stay. Alejandra gave the position to her mother. “You have been very dependent on me and my brother and you have not been able to go out to see the world. I have time ahead of me,” she told him. In Madrid, Alejandra did her internship as an administrator in a psychologist’s office. María Rosa left in March for Terranova da Sibari, a small town in southern Italy with just over 5,000 inhabitants, where she spent three months. She worked in the human resources department of an organization called Extramus, which manages other internships for Erasmus students. For the first time, she did not do physical work and did so by managing papers in English, a double challenge that she successfully overcame.

On June 28, they were two of the four students who spoke at the graduation, in a cultural center of the City Hall near the institute. They had passed a very demanding screening. Only 11 of the 30 students who started the first year with Alejandra and six of María Rosa’s other 30 classmates graduated.

Alejandra spoke first, and with a lump in her throat she approached the lectern.. “It has been very, very complicated. There have been times when she thought she wouldn’t be able to. I think it happens to everyone. We give our best but we simply have to continue.”

Then María Rosa took the microphone. “As you may have heard, she is my daughter. “She graduates with a higher degree and I graduate with an intermediate degree.” The audience broke into applause. María Rosa told them about how lucky she felt, especially because of her recent experience in Italy. “I just want to tell you that it’s never too late to start,” she told them.

Many of the attendees did not know that they were mother and daughter, among them the director Tomás Alonso, who watched the scene in surprise. The head of studies, Jesús Fernández, was in tears. Julián stuck out his chest like a peacock, proud of his mother and his sister.

One morning this week, María Rosa was leaving class during half an hour of recess to take the photos for this report with Alejandra. The mother is now studying the higher degree that her daughter did and she hopes to start a master’s degree in human resources at the EAE Business School. The two continue working at the restaurant. They walked through hallways where motivational messages were read in English and Spanish: “Success is a sum of small efforts” or “Just believe in your dreams”. They are Mr. Wonderful mug-style words that some may view with skepticism, but for them it has worked as a life motto.

María Rosa, due to her age and her past, has many admirers at school, who speak wonders: “She has a lot of willpower,” says her English teacher, Puri. The director has no doubt that a good job awaits María Rosa at the end of her new studies: “Surely, surely she will get it.” And she believes that the credit belongs to Julián and Alejandra: “My children gave me the motivation.” She says goodbye to Alejandra with a hug and enters class with the black backpack on her back.

Alejandra Valencia and her mother, María Rosa López, at the Tomás y Valiente institute. Alvaro Garcia

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.