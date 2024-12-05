The province of Seville once again registers a serious fire with more than one fatalitythe third since last October. First it was in Guillena, then in Utrera and now in Villaverde del Río. Here, this morning, a mother and her 15-year-old daughter have lost their lives in the fire that has burned his home on El Madroño Avenue, in the Aguas Santas neighborhood.

About the 6.25 a.m. this Thursday Several calls from neighbors alerted the Coordinated Emergency Service 112 of Andalusia about a fire in a home on the aforementioned street. They noted that there were two people inside, a mother and a daughter, without specifying their ages.

An emergency operation made up of Provincial Firefighters, Local Police, Civil Guard and health workers moved to the area, and confirmed the discovery of two bodies.

The mayor of Villaverde, José María Martín Verahas reported in statements to Europa Press that the fire had broken out at the home of this family, a housing on the rear pedestrian path of El Madroño Avenue“probably” as a result of “a stove” that was in operation.









As a result of the fire, as reported by the mayor, a woman and her 15-year-old daughter died, while the couple of the first and The second’s father has suffered “burns, some serious”.

“This is a tragedy,” lamented the mayor, lamenting the event and highlighting the impact of such a case on the community of “a small town.”

On November 4th a elderly couple died in the fire from his apartment in the Hermanas de la Cruz neighborhood of Utrera. A granddaughter, underage, who was with them that night was able to be rescued in time and save her life. A month earlier, on October 6, four members of the same family lost their lives in Guillena. The flames were caused by a mobile phone being charged on top of a sofa.