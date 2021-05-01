The Muscovite decided to sell a 20-year-old Easter cake for millions of rubles. The radio station drew attention to his announcement posted on the Avito service. “Moscow Speaks”…

The citizen offers to purchase goods for 10 million rubles. The caption to the photo says that the cake was consecrated in an ancient temple. According to him, this pastry has not ceased to exude the smell of vanilla for 20 years, and also retained its original appearance.

According to the radio station, one of the potential customers wrote a message in which he offered to make an exchange – an Easter cake for a kombucha 35 years ago.

Earlier it became known that a resident of Moscow wanted to sell a mammoth tusk. In an ad on Avito, he wrote that he was ready to give an ivory composition called “The Struggle of Ancestors for Survival” for 3.6 million rubles.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!