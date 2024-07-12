Moscow court sends business coach Zakheim and her husband to pretrial detention

Business coach Natalia Zakheim, her husband, and one of her accomplices have been arrested in Moscow, the Moscow prosecutor’s office reported.

All three are accused in a fraud case. The court ordered them to be placed in pretrial detention until August 29, 2024.

According to investigators, Zakheim created an organized crime group in 2021 to pump money out of gullible clients under the guise of business courses on investing in foreign real estate. The cost of the “business course” could reach one million rubles.

Her accomplices were her husband Andrei Krasnov and a certain Lyubov Struleva. Zakheim’s son Troy Krasnov is also involved in the case; a decision on his detention will be made in the near future.

Three victims have been declared in the case, they estimated the damage at more than 2.5 million rubles. The investigation is currently searching for the remaining victims. Fontanka found out that Zakheim, who has Dutch and Israeli citizenship, detained at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg.

At the time of writing, all videos have been removed from Zakheim’s YouTube channel. However, according to open statistics, the channel has 144 thousand subscribers, and the removed videos have garnered 12.7 million views.

Ayaz Shabutdinov was arrested on similar charges

In November 2023, business coach Ayaz Shabutdinov was detained in Moscow. Investigators believe that he used aggressive marketing to sell his educational programs and trainings. In addition, the infotrainer and his team guaranteed high incomes to buyers of his courses.

The case includes 78 episodes of fraud, the coach faces up to ten years in prison. The Tagansky District Court has extended the blogger’s arrest several times, the last time he was left in pretrial detention until August 16.

At the same time, while already in the cell, Shabutdinov decided to write another course. The blogger’s lawyer explained that such activity is legal. All letters are sent through the FSIN service, and there is no limit on their number. The only thing that may be missing is writing utensils, envelopes or stamps. Before the course materials get to his assistants, the information will be carefully checked by the prison staff.

Shabutdinov’s company “Like Center” filed a lawsuit with a request to recognize negative comments about the blogger’s courses on the Internet as defamatory to the company’s reputation. However, the court did not recognize reviews of information products as such. It was noted that those dissatisfied with the courses expressed a subjective opinion, which is not a violation of the law.

The largest case was that of the “marathon queen” Blinovskaya

In April 2023, Elena Blinovskaya was detained while trying to cross the border. Participants in her marathon contacted law enforcement agencies with complaints of fraud. Later, the “marathon queen” was detained on suspicion of tax evasion. Blinovskaya’s criminal case consisted of 46 volumes.

In May 2024, Blinovskaya’s debt to the tax service reached 1.4 billion rubles, and it increases by half a million every day due to penalties. The final charge against her was tax evasion, money laundering, and illegal circulation of payment instruments.