The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow arrested in absentia an employee of the operational group of the operational department of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Maxim Kirilovets. The joint press service of the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction reported this on Thursday, November 2, in its Telegram channel.

“The court arrested Maxim Leonidovich Kirilovets in absentia and chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for a period of two months,” the statement says.

Kirilovets is accused of crimes under Part 1 of Art. 30, paragraph “a”, part 2, art. 205, part 1 art. 205.4, part 3 art. 226.1, part 4 art. 222.1, part 3 art. 322, part 3 art. 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act, organization of a terrorist community and participation in it, smuggling, illegal crossing of the state border), the press service clarified.

On December 2, 2021, the FSB press service reported the detention of three agents of the Ukrainian special services who intended to deprive the Russian Black Sea Fleet of communications. One of the detainees reported that he was recruited and acted on the instructions of Kirilovets.

Later that day, it became known that father and son, Zinovy ​​Koval and Igor Koval, were detained; the latter also reported that they were promised to pay $10 thousand for carrying out the terrorist attack. The third detainee was an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Alexander Tsylyk, who prepared a cache of explosives on Russian territory.