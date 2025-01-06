A resident of the Pontevedra town of Mos has been arrested for assault his 70-year-old motheras sources from the Civil Guard have informed Europa Press.

Specifically, the man, 41 years old, was arrested in the parish of Tameigain the Pontevedra municipality of Mos, as the author of injuries caused to his mother in their home.

The victim, with serious and multiple injurieswas transferred due to her injuries to the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital in Vigo, as explained by Benemérita.

The same happened with the case of the detained man, although in his case He was transferred to the Psychiatry Unitthe same sources have specified in relation to some events that occurred this Sunday and which were recorded around 9:50 p.m.