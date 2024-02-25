She really wanted a 1930s home, but when Denise and her husband Erwin heard during the mortgage meeting that that wasn't going to be it, the couple quickly decided: we would buy a boat and make it our home. Now they are moored in the harbor in Dordrecht with their large boat. “I got rid of ninety percent of my stuff, but I don't mind that.”
Tesla van den Berg
Latest update:
07:19
