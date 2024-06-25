Dataminer Interloko may have revealed the next 6 characters Of Mortal Kombat 1 arriving in the future in the form of paid DLC, with the list including both old acquaintances for fans of the series, and characters from outside the Mortal Kombat universe, such as the T-1000 from Terminator.

Going into more detail, among the old glories that would be on the way there are Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot. While the “guest” characters could be Conan the Barbarian, the Terminator T-1000 and Ghostface from the horror films Scream.