Dataminer Interloko may have revealed the next 6 characters Of Mortal Kombat 1 arriving in the future in the form of paid DLC, with the list including both old acquaintances for fans of the series, and characters from outside the Mortal Kombat universe, such as the T-1000 from Terminator.
Going into more detail, among the old glories that would be on the way there are Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot. While the “guest” characters could be Conan the Barbarian, the Terminator T-1000 and Ghostface from the horror films Scream.
We trust?
As usual, we recommend taking rumors of this type with surgical forceps, as it is impossible to verify their veracity. That said, the list seems far from impossible.
For example, Ghostface had been mentioned in another datamine months ago and Ed Boon had also suggested the arrival of the character with a sort of teaser on game in the series, given that in the past Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th), Leatherface (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Freddy Krueger (Nightmare) have arrived.
Meanwhile, next month will arrive Takeda Takahashithe last of the Year 1 Kombat Pack fighters, so you can expect an official announcement regarding the Year 2 DLC in the coming weeks.
#Mortal #Kombat #datamine #revealed #DLC #characters
Leave a Reply