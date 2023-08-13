On Friday, the Court of First Instance in Casablanca imposed an 18-month prison sentence on the parliamentarian and president of a football club, Mohamed El-Hidaoui, according to what his lawyer, Mohamed Benmalek, told AFP.

Al-Haidawi is an elected deputy for the National Rally of Liberals (the party of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch), and president of Olympique de Safi, which is active in the first division. He is also a member of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

The court also ruled that Al-Haidawi, who has been arrested since July 26, must pay a fine of 2,000 dirhams (190 euros).

His lawyer said: “I still confirm the innocence of my client, who did not commit any crime, and I do not understand the reason for his trial,” noting that he will appeal the verdict.

In the same case, journalist Adel Al-Ammari was sentenced to 10 months in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams (95 euros), but the court kept Al-Ammari on release.

The two men were charged with “attempting to commit fraud, selling match tickets at a higher price, selling match tickets without a license, and participating in fraud.”

The scandal caused an uproar in the midst of the “Atlas Lions” national team’s competition in the World Cup in Qatar, when many fans were deprived of their free tickets, which were promised by the Moroccan Football Federation after heading to Doha.

Those tickets were sold on the black market for four or five times their value, according to testimonies collected by AFP in Qatar.

Faced with the wave of public indignation, the Moroccan authorities vowed to punish those responsible for the misappropriation of tickets.

The judicial police had heard the defendants in early May as part of an investigation opened by the Public Prosecution.

Discontent with the fraud grew after the Moroccan national team reached the semi-finals, achieving a historic achievement for an African and Arab team.