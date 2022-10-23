The observatory, affiliated with Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, said in a statement, “The flash, called Rayons gamma, is the strongest flash recorded so far, and many professional telescopes participated in it, including the Oukaimeden telescope, after receiving news from NASA’s swift telescope. “.

An important and historic achievement

The observation of the gamma-ray burst, which is the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation, came for the first time by telescopes in orbit around the Earth on the ninth of October, while its remaining light is still being studied by scientists around the world, while continuing the search to find out more details about this phenomenon.

The director of the Oukaimeden Astronomical Observatory, Zuhair Benkhaldoun, said: “This is the most powerful explosion ever observed by the Oukaimeden Astronomical Observatory. This is very important and historically important for us at the observatory, especially since we, in turn, were able to monitor the first steps of the formation of the black hole.”

The Moroccan astronomer considered, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that this discovery “gives a greater reputation to the Oukaimeden astronomical observatory, which has become a pole of astronomical activation in the region and Morocco as a whole through several events and activities carried out by the observatory in this field, with the aim of spreading astronomical and scientific awareness as a whole. General”.

Benkhaldoun notes that “in recent years, several astronomical clubs and societies have been established in the Kingdom, and in Morocco there is a body affiliated with the International Astronomical Union, which is concerned with assembling and assisting amateur astronomers to train them to carry out activities in this field.”

Astronomical activities for young people

The head of the (non-governmental) Moroccan Initiative for Science and Thought Association, Abdel Samad Dokan, confirms that “the Oukaimeden astronomical observatory has contributed to putting Morocco’s name in the field of monitoring and tracking asteroids and astronomical phenomena in the region, along with other clubs and associations that carry out astronomical activities at the national level.”

And Dukan said in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, that “there is no time in the history of Morocco without witnessing astronomical personalities, who contributed to the dissemination of astronomical culture in Morocco, which we find in school curricula, as well as astronomical clubs in schools, festivals and conferences in the field of astronomy.”

The head of the Association of the Moroccan Initiative for Science and Thought pointed out that his association “is keen to present astronomical activities to the emerging audience in the city of Nador, in the north-east of the Kingdom,” adding that the association “joined the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, and pleaded for the correction of the map of Morocco, which succeeded in it with distinction in reports The Islamic Crescent Observation Project of the International Astronomy Center in the UAE.

A passion for astronomy

For his part, the head of the Astronomy and Space Club at the Faculty of Science in Rabat, Yassin Benali, believes that “passion is the reason for the spread of astronomical culture among amateurs in Morocco, as it is a passion that generates the energy of research and consideration of the aesthetics of space that has always impressed the viewer when seeing the night sky, As well as inspiring and simplistic articles for this culture.

And Benali recorded, in his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the greatest assistant in spreading astronomical culture in the Moroccan community is the national forums of lectures and festivals framed by Moroccan clubs, through the presence of many specialists in the astronomical field to present this science in a way Smooth, similar to observing the sky with a telescope and open workshops.

An important part of Moroccan researchers, whether residing in Morocco or in the countries of the diaspora, is also working to provide what they can to advance Morocco in the scientific community, in addition to national and international competitions such as Race2Space, the Astronomy Olympiad, and the summer and spring schools for astrophysics, adds the president of the Astronomy and Space Science Club. .