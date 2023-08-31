FAO is “too Chinese” and in Europe there are those who are worried. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, whose goal is to fight against malnutrition by increasing agricultural productivity, is considered too much under the control of Beijing’s representatives. The current director general, Qu Dongyu, is in the crosshairs, and the way in which he is allegedly organizing and reorganizing the institution. “Qu has tied the organization more closely to China, for example by assigning important positions to officials from his home country, which has seen its share of FAO directors increase from two to six.” The complaint comes from Gianna Gancia, MEP of the League, who seeks guidance from the EU Commission.

Jutta Urpilainen answers on behalf of the college. The Commissioner for International Partnerships admits that currently the People’s Republic of China “taken individually, is the most represented country” within the FAO, but she tries to reassure through the numbers. There are thirteen director-level officials or above at FAO headquarters from EU member states and five from China. While at the level of liaison offices the ratio is two to one, ie two directors from EU member states and one from the Asian country.

For the EU, therefore, there would therefore be no imbalances or internal power relations such as to justify alarmism, but an important Chinese presence within the FAO emerges in any case. What is worrying in the European Parliament are the prospects. Because on the occasion of the renewal of the highest summit of the UN organization, the United States did not propose anyone and “no EU member state presented a candidate for the position of director general”, admits Urpilainen. In addition, the candidates from Iraq and Tajikistan withdrew after running as candidates.

There is a feeling that relations between Beijing and Dushanbe may be behind the Tajik rethink, considering that China is Tajikistan’s second largest trading partner after Russia. Tajikistan has openly supported Chinese policies in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, where the Communist Party has been working vigorously against the region’s Uyghur, Islamic majority for years. After the attacks on the twin towers and the US campaign in Afghanistan, China and Tajikistan have started a new cooperation in military and defense matters. Relations that could hide exchanges and concessions due to Sino-Tajik friendship.

The Chinese advance in the FAO is therefore restless. Officially what is worrying is the line espoused by general manager Qu Dongyu on pesticides. “By bending to the interests of China”, denounces the MEP from the League, he allegedly took soft positions “in particular as regards deliveries of pesticides banned in Europe due to their toxicity”. An issue which, however, falls under the responsibility of the States, including Italy.

“Member States are responsible for enforcing and monitoring illegal plant protection products and work closely with Europol in this context,” recalls the European Commissioner. She who reassures: “The EU regulatory system on plant protection products is among the strictest in the world”. Placing a plant protection product on the single market is possible only “subject to approval of the active substance at EU level and authorization for use of the product at national level”. In any case, an increasingly Chinese-driven FAO is beginning to be a reality, and both Parliament and the Commission are aware of this. A knot to be solved at the level of the United Nations.