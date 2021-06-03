The long-awaited third installment of the exploits of the Warren marriage visits the billboard with an important change: James Wan is not at the controls Nor does he sign the script, although he reserves the role of executive producer. He is in charge of the direction Michael Chaves, director of ‘La llorona’, a terrifying proposal that belongs to the same universe, perfectly dispensable. With these data on the table it is not difficult to imagine that ‘The Warren File: Forced by the demon’, still complying, is not the most forceful chapter of the chilling franchise.

It offers a good batch of scares, priority in multiplexes to capture the youthful public, but its narrative is not as elegant as the one arranged in previous episodes of the saga. In addition, it costs him more to surprise the audience. The best, obviously, is the main cast. Vera Farmiga, nominated for an Oscar for their work in ‘Up in the Air’, and Patrick Wilson (‘Young Adult’) again play Ed and Lorraine Warren, famous researchers of paranormal phenomena, a marriage of demonologists who at the beginning of his first cinematic adventures were required by a desperate family faced with the horror of an annoying presence that broke the balance of their enviable farm.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Warren File: Forced by the demon’.



The matter, allegedly, became the most complicated and chilling case of his career. A powerful diabolical entity looking to tickle the staff, a highly squeezed premise that trapped the receptive viewer in the hands of Wan, one of the most prolific filmmakers of the moment. Directs what they throw at him, the same is signed by the firecracker ‘Aquaman’ that throws the rest with the seventh part of the ‘Fast & Furious’ series. He opened fire with ‘Saw’, again in the spotlight these days after the premiere of a clumsy reboot. ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’ exploded at the box office in 2013, with which the sequels were not long in coming, including spin-offs with uneven results such as ‘The Nun’ or ‘Annabelle’. Ruairi O’Connor (‘The Spanish Princess’), Sarah Catherine Hook (‘Monsterland’) and Julian Hilliard (‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’) round out the cast.

“The courts recognize the existence of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth. I think it is about time they recognized the existence of the devil. From this premise starts ‘The Warren File: Forced by the devil’. As usual, the new case of the marriage of mediums is based on real events, a detail that multiplies its appeal. Among the files of the investigating duo, on this occasion stands out the trial of a young man suspected of committing a murder whose defense is based on the idea that he was possessed by a diabolical entity. “I wanted to ditch the haunted house sub-genre but keep all the horror elements and ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ looks like a classic police detective thriller, except in this case, the detectives are Ed and Loraine Warren ”, explains Wan, who was involved in the genesis of the project.

‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’.

Appointment ‘The eyes of Laura Mars’, by John Carpenter, and ‘The dead zone’, by David Cronenberg, for inspiration. There are references to classics of the genre. «I am a great admirer of ‘The Exorcist’ original and I wanted to make a nod to that film », highlights the director. “It’s funny because it’s actually a combined tribute to both ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Psychosis’, the image in which the mother is in the window.” “The soul of this franchise is the connection and love between Ed and Lorraine,” emphasizes Farmiga, the lead actress. That’s what sets it apart from other horror movies. There is a love story. Among the tidal wave of terrifying productions that have come to light in recent times, those bearing Wan’s stamp, either as a director or as an executive producer, stand out above the rest. They are really scary.