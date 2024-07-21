There are not two Max Verstappens, the package is one and includes strengths and weaknesses. There is the driver who is today the reference of the starting grid, an exceptional mix of talent and competitive intensity that guarantees (to those who have him in the box) a great added value. However, in the kit there is also a personality that has no gray area, for Max it is all black or white. When things go the right way Verstappen is the perfect cog, vice versa he can turn out to be a bomb that explodes without warning with unpredictable effects.

What we saw (or rather, heard) today in the Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​a radio show that does not do justice to the talent of the Dutchman. Verstappen’s complaints were motivated by two concrete reasons, namely an RB20 that on the Hungaroring was not in line with expectations and two strategic calls that did not turn out to be the best. In the first he suffered the undercut of Hamilton, in the second of Leclerc. What is disconcerting is Max’s reaction to a situation that, although it was not the best, was certainly not as dramatic as it appeared from his words and his attitude. Even the trusted engineer Giampiero Lambiase, the person Verstappen indicated as fundamental for his work in the team, at a certain point could not take it anymore: “Max, you are having a childish attitude. These are things that I do not hear on the radio with any other team”.

After the race Verstappen toned down his attitude a bit, but the anger was still there, with repeated “fuck”s for different uses and consumption depending on the answers. “I was just annoyed with how the day went,” he commented, “maybe the team didn’t realize they had made a mistake or maybe they didn’t see how serious it was (the reference is to the two undercuts suffered) but in the car you have different sensations. The wrong strategic choices put me in difficulty, I had to constantly try to overtake and with the track very hot as soon as you get close to the cars in front of you the tires overheat and you nullify the advantage that the sets of new tires guarantee.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, makes his pit stop Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The strategy issues were the unexpected thing that got on Max’s nerves, but there was already a starting point. Shortly after the start it became clear that McLaren had another pace, confirming what Verstappen had already said in the previous days. “Yes, I had already said it,” he confirmed, “but maybe some people are not on the same wavelength.” Max didn’t go any further, without indicating whether he was referring to someone inside the team or people outside. “What bothered me the most? The strategy, because I already knew it would be a difficult race and that beating McLaren would be impossible. But third place was within our reach, and we didn’t manage to get it.”

What’s happening to Verstappen? Is his nervousness really due to the five points left on the field? His position in the standings remains enviable, the margin over Lando Norris (first of the pursuers) is seventy-six points (three races ahead) and this season even in the ‘no’ moments he has always done well for him. After the accident in the Austrian Grand Prix he still managed to gain ten points with the fifth place, exactly like on the Hungaroring after the flight following the contact with Hamilton triggered by his error while braking. He could also win the world championship with a series of placings, but that’s not the point.

Verstappen has warned that the hierarchy is changing. It is no coincidence that Max’s outburst came on the weekend in which the team debuted the new package of technical updates. Verstappen in Hungary expected to return to fighting on equal terms with the two McLarens, but the track said otherwise. From a prospective perspective this is not good news, regardless of what the outcome of a world championship that he can hardly lose will be. The role of star that until two months ago was firmly

in his hands, today it no longer belongs to him, and this, perhaps, brings Verstappen back to a long time ago, when he was chasing the Mercedes tandem as he did today with the McLaren one. A time when Verstappen, not infrequently, lost his temper. As the final cherry on the cake, he said goodbye to the post-race press conference like this: “What do you say to those who say that today you went too far disrespecting the team? They can all go fuck themselves.”