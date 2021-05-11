Dubai (Union)

Al Wasl achieved a moral victory over Al Dhafra 2-1 in the match that was held at Zabeel Stadium in the 26th round of the Arab Gulf Football League. The “Emperor” balance reached 37 points and ended the season in ninth place, while Al Dhafra remained in eleventh place at 21 points. Al-Dhafra advanced through Saeed Al-Rawahi in the 28th minute, then Al-Wasl leveled with Fabio Lima from a penalty kick in the 45th minute. Al-Wasl completed his return in the second half, scoring the second goal mediated by Brazilian Joao Figredo in the 59th minute.