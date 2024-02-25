In Krasnodar, a moonshine still exploded in an apartment, the owner ended up in intensive care

In Krasnodar, a moonshine still suddenly exploded in one of the apartments of a residential building. The owner of the home was sent to intensive care, the regional capital's Ministry of Internal Affairs reports in its Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, January 25, in a house on Krasnykh Partizan Street, 1/4, building 10. There was no open burning or destruction. The device was owned by a 39-year-old man; specialists were unable to determine the cause of the explosion of the device. As a result, windows were damaged both in the victim’s apartment and in neighboring ones.

The Russian himself was taken in serious condition to Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1. His wife and two children were also in the apartment at the time of the explosion; they were not injured. The Krasnodar municipal control center suggested that the explosion could have occurred due to the operation of a portable gas cylinder.

Earlier, residents of the city of Uren in the Nizhny Novgorod region ended up in intensive care while trying to make an alcoholic drink. The couple did not keep track of the moonshine, which is why the jar of alcohol overflowed and the liquid got into the burning gas.