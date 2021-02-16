The appearance of the Lubyanka became the subject of heated discussions. An appeal has been sent to the Moscow government in which it is proposed to return the monument to Dzerzhinsky to its original place.

Once upon a time there was a fountain

Proposals to return the “iron Felix” to the Lubyanka are sent to the Moscow government and the Moscow City Duma every year. It is not easy to resolve this issue, because this is one of the main squares of Moscow.

For many centuries, this area has constantly been “in history”. From here, in 1612, the troops of Minin and Pozharsky went to storm the Kremlin, where the Polish invaders were hiding. And half a century later, it was here that the proclamations were distributed, which became the catalyst for the Copper Riot. They named “traitors” by surnames, guilty of impoverishing the population due to the introduction of copper coins into circulation. After the fire of 1812, when the city was rebuilt, Lubyanka became the largest square in the capital, occupying the space from Nikolsky to Ilyinsky gates. It was renamed Bolshaya Nikolskaya Square, but the townspeople continued to use the old name.

Konstantin Yuon painted the painting “Lubyanskaya Square in Winter” in December 1905. Photo: reproduction

In 1835, a colorful decoration appeared in the center of the Lubyanka. The Nikolsky water fountain was part of the Moscow system of fountains, organized throughout Moscow by the architect Ivan Vitali. Water carriers and “taxi drivers” watered the horses here. “Lubyanskaya Square also replaced the cab yard,” the writer and journalist noted in the book “Moscow and Muscovites” Vladimir Gilyarovsky. “Between Mosolov’s house and the fountain there is a cabins exchange, between the fountain and General Shipov’s house there is a scrap exchange, and along the entire sidewalk there is a continuous line of passenger cabs.” According to Gilyarovsky, thieves and vagabonds lived in the Shipovsky house, because of whom “it was risky to walk along Lubyanskaya Square at night.” During the years of the revolution it was dangerous here too. “I tried to get into the office,” wrote Nikita Okunev from Moscow in his diary for 1917. – Shells, shrapnel and bullets flew across Lubyanskaya Square. They say the junkers are desperately defending the telephone building and the Kremlin. “

In 1919, a book market appeared on the Lubyanka. Second-hand booksellers “occupied” the Kitaygorodskaya wall from Nikolskie gates to Ilyinsky, and hungry Muscovites demolished their home libraries here. At the same time, in the former apartment house of the Stakheevs, he received a “study” Vladimir Mayakovsky… And here he saw his last love – the young actress Nora Polonskaya. “I remember how he accompanied me home along Lubyanskaya Square,” she will write many years later, “and suddenly, to the surprise of passers-by, he started dancing a mazurka on the square, alone, so big and awkward, and danced very lightly and comically at the same time “. In the spring of 1930 Mayakovsky shot himself in his office, which would later become a museum.

Dzerzhinsky stood here from 1958 to 1991

The history of the creation of the monument, which is debated today, spans 20 years. In 1926, Lubyanka Square was renamed into Dzerzhinsky Square. This was expected, because since 1919 most of the surrounding buildings were occupied by the state security organs. In 1934, the square was enlarged by dismantling the Kitaygorodskaya wall and removing the fountain (now it is in Neskuchny Garden). The next year, the Dzerzhinskaya metro station (now Lubyanka) was opened, and the new architectural ensemble needed a dominant feature. At that historical moment, only a monument to “Iron Felix” could have become it. 1940 competition for the best project won Sarra Lebedeva, but the war began. In 1944, under the guidance of an architect Shchuseva the reconstruction of the buildings of the state security bodies began. A new “inhabitant” also appeared – in the summer of 1957, “Children’s World” (architect Alexey Dushkin), the largest children’s department store in the USSR, opened. By the way, on the roof of today’s central children’s store there is an observation deck with an excellent view of the center.

Monument to Dzerzhinsky, made by the sculptor Evgeny Vuchetich, was installed here only in 1958. And in August 1991, a crowd of democratically minded citizens dumped it. The authorities relocated the “Iron Felix” to the Muzeon Park, where it is still located. The monument, which can be seen now, appeared on Lubyanskaya Square a year before. It is a granite block brought by activists of the “Memorial” society from the Solovetsky archipelago and installed in front of the Polytechnic Museum “in memory of the millions of victims of the totalitarian regime.”

Opinions

“An architectural dominant is required”

From an appeal to the Moscow Government, signed, among other things, by Zakhar Prilepin, Alexander Prokhanov and Dmitry Puchkov:

– Vuchetich’s work managed to become an unconditional part of the historical and cultural landscape of the capital, one of the hallmarks of the historical center. In its place there is now a completely irregular and empty void. The return of the monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky to the historically determined place of its installation in no way replaces the Solovetsky stone installed on the same square, but, on the contrary, if you like, complements it. These are just different facets of the history of our country.

Director Vladimir Bortko:

– I – for the return. This is a story (this is how it is, how it is) and it does not matter how you treat it in this case. A very good monument, high art. And there is not enough empty space.

Political scientist Georgy Bovt:

– The last time a survey on this topic was carried out in 2015. Then 56% of residents, according to VTsIOM, spoke in favor of arranging a pedestrian zone with a fountain and a park from the Children’s World to the Polytechnic Museum. And only a third supported the initiative to return the “Iron Felix”.

Historian, Moscow scholar Pavel Gnilorybov:

– I have a negative attitude to the idea of ​​returning the monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky in Lubyanka. Our society is now divided on many issues, and it would be wrong to sow unnecessary confrontation and dissatisfaction with the historical step taken in the 1990s.

Editor-in-chief of the magazine “Historian”, teacher Vladimir Rudakov:

– Our society has matured to develop a consensus on the figure, public or statesman, who could take a place on the square. This place needs an architectural dominant! Who can stand on the pedestal? Let’s say Ivan III. It is Ivan III who is the creator of the Russian state, whose contribution to history is impossible not to appreciate, no matter what views you hold.

Aleksey Venediktov, Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of Moscow:

– To find the answer to the question, you can use the electronic voting system on the Active Citizen platform.

Facts

Where did the name “Lubyanka” come from?

Some historians say that it is associated with the bast huts of visiting merchants. Others are close to the option with bast armor and shields, which were made here.

The most popular version was told to “AiF” by Evgeny Stepanov, head of the free excursions project “Walking around Moscow”:

– In Veliky Novgorod there was an area called Lubyanitsy. From there, under Ivan III, several noble families were forced to move to Moscow. The settlers named the territory assigned to them the same as in Veliky Novgorod. Then the toponymy was revised in the Moscow way and turned into the Lubyanka. This version is supported by the fact that Sofiyka (now Pushechnaya Street) was literally a stone’s throw away. With a temple built there in the name of Sophia the Wisdom of God (and the main Novgorod temple was the Sophia Cathedral). The people called Lubyanskaya Square differently – Drovyanaya, Konnaya, Yablochnaya, Arbuznaya, depending on what the visiting peasants were trading at that moment, the classic trading approach. This was one of the most famous bazaar addresses.