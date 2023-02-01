A 5m high PS5 has popped up in Rome’s Largo dei Lombardi to celebrate the “relaunch” of the console and a new promotional campaign.

To celebrate the greater availability of PS5 on the market, Sony has launched a communication campaign all over the world, which includes not only a new TV spot but also some activations in real locations. One of these activities has even led to the gigantic reproduction of a PlayStation 5 in the center of Rome, chosen together with other European and world capitals such as London, which instead ended up with Kratos’ Leviathan ax stuck in the ground two steps from the London Eye.

A 5m PS5 in Rome —

On air from 30 January on all PlayStation channels, the commercial “Live from PS5 winks at some of the best PS5 games, which allow the community to feel the protagonist of incredible worlds full of adventure, gripping action and unforgettable moments”. Starting today, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has inaugurated the installation of a 5-metre high reproduction of PS5 in Largo dei Lombardi, in the beating heart of the capital. The creation of the faithful reproduction, with its height of more than 5 meters, required more than 30 days of work and employed a team of 25 people. The structure was built with a strong green footprint, thanks to the use of zero impact and fully recyclable materials (such as polystyrene, metal and metamark), water-based paints and solar panels. Moreover, the interpretation of Live from PS5 created by SIE Italia saw the extraordinary participation of Diana del Bufalo.

The contest —

Finally, to actively involve its community and allow each user to become a protagonist of the initiative, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has announced the “PS5 Reporter for a day” contest: until February 19, just upload a video to the PlayStation Gamer Board platform , an audio or a short text of a “news” on the extraordinary phenomena related to the PlayStation 5 world that are taking place in your city, to become a special envoy of the PlayStation universe. The regulation and more information on the “PS5 Reporter for a day” contest are on official site.