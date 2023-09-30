A monument was erected at the site of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Tver region

A monument was erected at the site of the death of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Tver region. Photos of the memorial appeared in Telegram-channel “Unloading Wagner”, which covers news from the entrepreneur’s private military company.

A rock has appeared at the crash site of a private jet. Attached to it is a sign with the inscription “PMC Wagner, courage, homeland, justice, honor, blood.” Who exactly erected the monument at this place is not specified. In addition, next to the stone stands a black flag with a skull design. The photo shows that flowers have already been laid at the site.

On board the Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver region was Prigozhin himself, as well as the key commander of Wagner, Dmitry Utkin, and another representative of the management of a private military company, Valery Chekalov. One of the versions of the crash is considered a “deliberate crime,” the Kremlin reported.