A new monument dedicated to the tick has appeared in the capital of Bashkiria, Ufa. Its authors wanted to emphasize the importance of all animals in nature. This is reported by GOROBZOR.RU.

The monument is a half-meter stone pedestal found at the top of Mount Dunan Suigan, and on it is a five centimeters high figure of a tick poured out of silver. On the stone there is a plate with the words “I want to live just like you!” The idea of ​​creation came to the traveler Oleg Chegodaev, who calls himself “the ambassador of the Ural Mountains”, and local jewelers were engaged in its execution. With this work, the authors wanted to show that the tick, to which people treat negatively, is part of nature. Such monuments have not yet been erected in the republic.

“This is the only silver monument in Bashkiria. We decided why to waste time on trifles – here Ufa differs in that monuments are erected here from any incomprehensible brown material and plastic. We thought that Ufa deserves more – a monument made of precious material, ”Chegodaev noted.

In September 2020, a monument was erected in Ufa, which was dedicated to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It was made in the form of a large round slab with the figure of Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, around which the words associated with the declaration were engraved. However, the author made a mistake in the word “race” and wrote it with two letters “c”. Residents were also outraged that the inscriptions were not made in the languages ​​of the republic.

