A monument to the pilot of the Su-24M bomber Oleg Peshkov, who died five years ago while performing combat missions, was erected in the SAR. RIA News…

The monument was opened at the base of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Khmeimim, it is next to the busts of other pilots who died during the operation in Syria.

Rear Admiral Igor Kurochkin, Deputy Commander of the Russian Armed Forces Grouping in the SAR for Military-Political Work, noted that the opening of the monument was timed to coincide with the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

“The current generation of defenders of the Fatherland will have the opportunity to visit here, remember their colleagues and honor their memory,” he said.

Oleg Peshkov died on November 24, 2015 in Syria. His Su-24 plane was shot down by a Turkish fighter. By decree of the President of Russia, Peshkov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia. Last year, a memorial sign was erected to the pilot at the base of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Khmeimim.