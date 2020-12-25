A monument to the Nikitin brothers, the founders of the Saratov circus, has appeared in the center of Saratov. The opening ceremony took place on Friday, December 25, in the park near the circus.

According to IA “Look-info”, the sculptural group is made in bronze. She represents Dmitry, Akim and Petr Nikitin, meeting the audience. The monument is installed on a pedestal, their total height reaches 2.2 m.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Sergei Obryvalin, acting. the head of the Rosgoscirk Sergey Belyakov, the governor of the Saratov region Valery Radaev, the head of the regional ministry of culture Tatyana Garanina and others.

Earlier it was reported that the first performance will take place on December 25 in the renovated building of the Saratov circus. True, it will take place in a hall that is only one third full. This is due to the restrictions introduced due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation.