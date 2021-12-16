A monument to Diego Maradona was erected at the main international airport of Buenos Aires. This was stated in the press service of the company Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, which operates Argentina’s airports, reports “TASS“.

“АА2000 solemnly unveiled at the Ezeiza International Airport the statue of Number 10, which refers to the image of the football legend at the World Cup in Mexico in 1986,” it was reported. The statue was 3D printed. The company said that in order to create the monument, they first collected images of Maradona at the World Championships in Mexico during the sound of the national anthem.

The owner of the AA2000 company, Eduardo Eurnekian, personally invited Maradona to install his statue, and the legendary footballer asked that it be installed at the Ezeiza airport.

Maradona is the 1986 world champion with the Argentina national team. The footballer died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 61. The cause of death was pulmonary edema, which led to acute heart failure. Immediately after the death of the football player, the Argentinean prosecutor’s office initiated an investigation into possible negligence on the part of doctors.