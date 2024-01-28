A monument to actor Vasily Lanovoi was unveiled at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow.

A monument to People's Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy was unveiled at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow. This was reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, the monument is a granite slab with an Orthodox cross in the center. The names of performances and films in which Lanovoy participated are carved on it. Among them are “War and Peace”, “Scarlet Sails”, “Officers”.