Welcomed by all his teammates, the staff and the president. And then by his fans, in his stadium, which was his home for eleven splendid seasons. Marco Verratti said goodbye to PSG this evening, before the match against Nice. The Italian leaves for Al Arabi, but in Paris he leaves an indelible mark on the club’s history, even beyond the record of nine Ligue 1 titles and the number of appearances with his now former team. The Italian said goodbye in tears.

monument

—

The tribute to Verratti also came from the great former PSG players who shared the locker room with Verratti, building the new direction of the club owned by the Emir of Qatar. Greeting via giant screen were Thiago Motta, Ibrahimovic, Lavezzi, Thiago Silva, Pastore and Matuidi. Then the tour of the stadium up to the Auteuil curve where the 30 titles won from 2012 until last May were displayed, for the party with the ultras who dedicated various chants to him and the following banner: “A decade of magic, 30 trophies with Paris: a monument called Marco”. Then the tearful farewell, as a PSG idol. And from tomorrow to Doha where he will carry the colors of Al Arabi.