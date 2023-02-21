After a historically dry summer in 2020, metropolitan France is again experiencing a winter drought that threatens the soil and groundwater.

A new episode of drought in France. The country has gone 31 days without registering real rainfall, as confirmed by Météo-France on Tuesday, February 21: an absence of rain that would equal the very recent record of 2020 and would jeopardize the recovery of the groundwater tables, depleted by last year’s historic drought .

Since January 21, although it has rained occasionally in some places, the accumulated rainfall throughout metropolitan France has been less than 1 mm each day.

“February 2023 is expected to end with a rainfall deficit of more than 50%, which will make it one of the driest Februarys on record since measurements began in 1959,” says Météo-France.

This lack of rain “is mainly linked to the anticyclonic conditions since the end of January, which have acted as a kind of shield” against rainy disturbances, explains Simon Mittelberger, climatologist at Météo-France.

But beyond the singular episode, what is worrisome is the recurrence of the phenomenon and the context, which are illustrated by the predictions of UN experts on global warming linked to human activities, although scientists have not yet attributed this specific drought to change climate.

This episode has already eclipsed the previous record for winter months – 22 days in 1989 – during this crucial period for groundwater recharge.

The “shield” effect

Whatever happens, “February 2023 should end with a rainfall deficit of more than 50%, thus becoming one of the driest Februarys ever recorded since measurements began in 1959,” Météo-France announced on Monday.

This lack of rain “is mainly linked to the anticyclonic conditions since the end of January, which have acted as a kind of shield” against rainy disturbances, explains Simon Mittelberger, climatologist at Météo-France.

But beyond the singular episode, what is worrisome is the recurrence of the phenomenon and the context, which illustrate the predictions of the UN experts on global warming linked to human activities.

“France is suffering from a worrying meteorological drought,” says Météo-France: “Since August 2021, every month has had a rainfall deficit, except for December 2021, June 2022 and September 2022.”

Furthermore, this chronic deficit continues after the exceptional heat waves and soil drought in the summer of 2022, other symptoms of climate change. Almost all the departments of metropolitan France had been declared on drought alert, with restrictions on water for irrigation or washing cars.

New records every year

But at the time, the severity of the situation was tempered by a previous wet winter in most regions, which had contributed to recharging groundwater tables.

At the beginning of 2023, on the other hand, its filling is delayed. In January, the Geological and Mining Research Office (BRGM, in French) was already “quite pessimistic” about the availability next summer of groundwater, which provides two-thirds of drinking water and one-third of agricultural irrigation.

If the rains are so poor in 2023, “we will be in a much worse situation than in the late summer of 2022,” the office warned.

In fact, the record lack of rain in the spring of 2020 was followed by the driest summer on record at ground level.

With the exception of the year 2021, the soil dryness indicator has reached a new all-time high every summer since 2018.

As a sign of concern, the Government convened its “first hydrological monitoring and forecasting committee of the year” on Thursday, while “conflicts of use” are looming, that is, tensions between the needs of agriculture, hydroelectric production in dams, leisure activities (golf, canoeing, etc.) and the health of ecosystems.

Announced for the end of January, the government’s long-awaited water management plan has been postponed by several weeks.

Meanwhile, some departments are already suffering: the Pyrénées-Orientales have been on drought alert without interruption since June, afflicted by repeated fires in the middle of winter. And most of the Var department went into drought alert on Friday.

On the other side of the border, in Catalonia, water reserves are currently at only 28.7% of their capacity, compared to an average of 72% in the last ten years, according to the latest national hydrological bulletin.

*Article adapted from its original in French