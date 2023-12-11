“A month without you, I miss you so much”: Elena Cecchettin's post 30 days after the death of her sister Giulia

Exactly one month after the tragic death of Giulia, his sister Elena Cecchettin she returned to social media and did so to make a touching dedication to her. On her Instagram profile she published a photo of her sister, accompanying it with a short but touching phrase: “A month without you, I miss you so much”.

Exactly 30 days ago an endless ordeal began for the Cecchettin family. Giulia, 22 year old daughter of Monicawho died at just 51 years old a year earlier, of Ginoand sister of Elena and Davidedisappeared into thin air together with her ex-boyfriend, the 21-year-old Filippo Turetta.

For a week no one has heard from them, except for a few sightings of the 21-year-old's car.

One in particular, near the Barcis lake in the province of Pordenone, addressed i researchers in that area and made sure that the lifeless body of the young woman, tortured by stab wounds, was found found under a rock and some black bags.

The ferocity with which Giulia was kidnapped and killed, the long week without any news and other factors linked to her splendid person, have meant that this femicide in particular has attracted unprecedented media attention.

Attention also generated by firm position and give them strong statements from the family of Giulia in the days following the drama.

Gino and Elena Cecchettin, with their messages from fight against patriarchy and 'rape culture' have obviously garnered a lot of support, but also a lot criticisms.

Comments from users on social media that have often transcended into insults, inferencesreally threats very heavy.

Elena Cecchettin's message for Giulia

Giulia's family, however, carry on with theirs battle in the name of Giulia and all the victims of feminicide, a plague that absolutely must find a stop.

What also remains, meanwhile, is the ache for the loss of a wonderful person, as has been repeatedly told by Elena and Gino themselves.

Today, exactly one month since the day Giulia's heart stopped forever, he has not been missed the memory of Elena. The last post dated back to November 25th, the day against violence against women.

Today was simply a photo of Giulia, smiling as he always was. In the caption, Elena wrote: “A month without you, I miss you so much“.