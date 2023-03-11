March 8 is one month from the day Elena passed away. And we, in the family, have not yet managed to metabolize the mourning, to deal with it. There are very difficult moments, tears resurface, silences and thoughts overlap, leaving us sad. Because even though we knew, and saw every day, that Elena was sick, we never resigned ourselves to the idea that we could lose her. We clung to faith, to certain miraculous cases, to some examples of people considered doomed and instead capable of beating even a very serious disease, considered incurable. We hoped it could also apply to our Elly. We weren’t prepared to let her go, no. Simply because she never prepares to lose a loved one.